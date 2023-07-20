Visa Issues Plague Mohammad Waseem’s World Title Bout

Waseem awaits UAE visa for world title bout.

Visa application rejected, reapplying.

Delay causes frustration for Waseem’s team.

Mohammad Waseem, Pakistan’s premier professional boxer, is facing visa issues ahead of his world title bout with Filipino legend Donnie Nietes in Dubai on July 22. Waseem, a three-time WBC world silver flyweight champion, is yet to receive his UAE visa. The visa application was rejected last Friday for unknown reasons, and his promotions company, Disrupt, has reapplied for it.

The uncertainty surrounding the visa situation has left Waseem and his management feeling frustrated and disappointed. Originally expected to move from Glasgow to UAE by July 15, the delay in obtaining the visa has disrupted his travel plans for the championship fight.

In the event that Waseem receives his UAE visa on Thursday, he will have to quickly travel from Glasgow to Dubai to attend a press conference scheduled for the same day. However, the possibility of rescheduling the fight if the visa issue persists remains on the table.

This is Waseem’s third attempt at a world title fight, and he is yet to secure a world title victory. He has previously achieved three WBC world silver titles, winning two in 2016 against Jether Oliva and Giemel Magramo of the Philippines and another in 2021 against Rober Barrera of Colombia.

The boxer and his team are hopeful that the visa situation will be resolved promptly, allowing him to participate in the anticipated world title bout against Donnie Nietes in Dubai.

