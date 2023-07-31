WATCH: Zaman Khan deliver yet another thrilling final over in GLT20 match

Zaman Khan displayed his bowling skills again in the final over in the GLT20 match.

Zaman is representing Toronto Nationals in the third edition of the tournament.

He has been selected for the Manchester Originals in The Hundred.

The third edition of the Global T20 (GLT20) is now taking place in Canada, and up-and-coming Pakistani fast bowler Zaman Khan has been showing off outstanding bowling exploits.

The right-arm pacer, playing for the Toronto Nationals, struck again in the final over of yesterday’s rain-delayed game against the Montreal Tigers.

The Kashmir-born pacer only allowed 19 runs in his two-over session during the 17th game, which was cut short to six overs owing to rain, at the CAA Centre in Brampton.

Thanks to Kaleem Sana and Abbas Afridi’s outstanding overs, which saw runs allowed to be scored by one and six, respectively, the Nationals were defeated by 23 runs as they failed to chase down 78 runs.

Last week, in the match against the Vancouver Knights in the second round of the tournament, the 21-year-old pacer held on to 13 runs in the critical last over.

Given his extensive experience defending low scores in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Zaman is known as the death overs specialist in shorter formats.

It is important to note that the Manchester Originals chose Zaman Khan for the forthcoming third edition of The Hundred.

