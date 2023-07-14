Wimbledon 2023: Ukrains’s Lyudmyla Kichenok and her partner Mate Pavic win mixed doubles

Lyudmyla Kichenok and Mate Pavic won the Wimbledon 2023 mixed doubles title.

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina fell short in her quest to win the Wimbledon 2023 singles title, but there was still cause for celebration for her war-torn nation as Lyudmyla Kichenok and her Croatian partner Mate Pavic emerged victorious in the mixed doubles event.

The 30-year-old Kichenok and Pavic, who were seeded seventh, defeated Joran Vliegen from Belgium and Xu Yifan from China with a score of 6-4, 6-7(9), 6-3.

“I try to encourage the people in Ukraine and I hope this helps a little because they are fighting for their freedom,” Kichenok expressed, receiving a tremendous response from the crowd at Centre Court. She further added, “This feels amazing, I want to thank my partner for playing incredible in this two weeks.”

Former doubles world number one Pavic, who is also 30 years old, now adds the Wimbledon mixed doubles title to his collection of five other Grand Slam doubles titles, including three in the men’s category and two in mixed doubles.

Earlier on Thursday, wildcard entrant Svitolina faced a defeat in the women’s singles semi-finals, losing 6-3, 6-3 to Czech player Marketa Vondrousova.

