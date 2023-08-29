Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Squad: Full Pakistan Team Player List

Asia Cup 2023 is coming up, and people are curious about Pakistan’s team.

The much-awaited Asia Cup 2023 is nearly upon us, and cricket enthusiasts around the world are eagerly anticipating the composition of the Pakistan squad. The Pakistan Cricket Board has meticulously assembled a team of exceptional talents to represent the nation on this grand stage. With a perfect blend of seasoned veterans and emerging stars, the Pakistan squad for the Asia Cup 2023 promises to deliver an exhilarating cricketing spectacle.

As the tournament draws near, the excitement is palpable among fans as they speculate about the final player list. The Pakistan squad is a reflection of the nation’s rich cricketing legacy, and supporters are anxious to see how the selected players will fare against the best teams from Asia. With each player bringing their unique skills and strengths to the table, there’s no doubt that the Pakistan team will be a force to be reckoned with during the Asia Cup.

The Full Pakistan Team Player List for the Asia Cup 2023 will be closely examined by cricket pundits and fans alike. From explosive batsmen capable of turning the tide of a match to bowlers with the precision to dismantle the opposition’s lineup, this squad is equipped with all the necessary tools for success. The Pakistan team’s journey in the Asia Cup is set to capture the hearts of cricket lovers worldwide, as they aim to add another chapter of glory to their storied cricketing history. Moreover, Pakistan will face Nepal in their opening Asia Cup encounter on August 30 at Multan.

Pakistan Squad For Asia Cup 2023

Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve).

