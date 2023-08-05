Javed Afridi is “happy to extend” support for Pakistan ahead of clash with Cambodia at 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Javed Afridi extends his support for the Pakistan football team.

Pakistan will host Cambodia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier on October 17.

The final venue selection must be submitted to FIFA by August 18.

Owner of Peshawar Zalmi Javed Afridi expressed his eagerness for Pakistan to host Cambodia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier on Friday.

On October 17, Pakistan will host Cambodia for the first leg of their tour. Prior to that, on October 12, Cambodia will host the away leg.

“I would love to see Pakistan football team play home leg against Cambodia in Pakistan,” Afridi tweeted on Friday. “I will be happy to extend my support in making this happen.”

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee is currently inspecting various venues to determine the most suitable stadium for hosting Cambodia in an upcoming match.

The top two options being considered are Lahore’s Punjab Stadium and Jinnah Stadium Islamabad. The final venue selection must be submitted to FIFA by August 18.

Efforts are also being made to explore the possibility of using Peoples Sports Complex Karachi and KPT Stadium Karachi for the match.

However, Peoples Sports Complex needs significant renovation to be able to host such a high-profile game, and this can happen if the Sindh government initiates the renovation process promptly.

In the case of Lahore’s Punjab Stadium, the sports secretariat housed there will need to vacate some rooms to accommodate players and technical officials during the event.

While Jinnah Stadium Islamabad is another option, there may be concerns about the convenience of the crowd attending the match at that location to support their team against Cambodia in this important event.

