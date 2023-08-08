Katie Boulter cruises into second round of WTA National Bank Open

Katie Boulter defeated Rebecca Marino at WTA National Bank Open.

Boulter will face sixth-seeded Coco Gauff in the second round.

Karolina Pliskova will face Iga Swiatek in the second round.

British tennis player Katie Boulter comfortably won her opening match at the WTA National Bank Open in Montreal, setting up a second-round encounter with Coco Gauff. Boulter ranked 72nd in the world, defeated Canadian wildcard Rebecca Marino 6-3, 6-1 in just over an hour.

She has yet to drop a set in Canada, having progressed through the qualifying rounds.

In contrast, sixth-seeded Coco Gauff had a first-round bye, while another American, Madison Keys, defeated Venus Williams 6-2, 7-5 in a match where Williams saved seven match points before succumbing to defeat.

Boulter secured her victory by breaking Marino’s serve to love in the fifth game of the opening set, sealing it with another break on her first set point.

Although facing four break points on her own serve in the second set, Boulter managed to save them all and emerged victorious.

Among other notable matches, Karolina Pliskova will face Iga Swiatek in the second round, and Victoria Azarenka claimed her 187th career win at the WTA 1000 level, surpassing Simona Halep’s previous record.

Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki is also set to make her long-awaited return to competitive play against Australian Kimberly Birrell.

