Morocco stuns Colombia to reach last 16 of Women’s World Cup

Morocco defeated Colombia 1-0 to secure their spot.

Morocco’s goal came from Anissa Lahmari’s toe-poke.

Morocco will face France in their next match.

Advertisement

Morocco had a memorable debut in the FIFA Women’s World Cup by defeating Colombia 1-0, which secured their spot in the last 16 of the tournament.

They scored the winning goal through Anissa Lahmari’s toe-poke after a saved penalty in the first half. Morocco’s progress to the next round was ensured by South Korea’s 1-1 draw against Germany in the same Group H match.

Colombia finished at the top of the group with six points, edging out Morocco, who became the runners-up on goal difference. Unfortunately, Germany and South Korea were eliminated from the tournament.

Morocco, who suffered a heavy 6-0 loss to Germany in their opening match but bounced back with a 1-0 win against South Korea, will face France in Adelaide in their next match. On the other hand, Colombia will play against Jamaica in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Advertisement Advertisement In the first half, both teams created chances, but it wasn’t until stoppage time when Colombia’s Daniela Arias fouled forward Ibtissam Jraidi in the penalty area, giving Morocco a real scoring opportunity. Las Cafeteras’ goalkeeper, Catalina Perez, made a diving save to stop Ghizlane Chebbak’s penalty kick, but midfielder Lahmari managed to nudge the ball into the net during the resulting goalmouth scramble. After the break, Colombia dominated the game, trying to find an equalizer. In the 59th minute, Daniela Montoya and Lorena Bedoya Durango took shots at the goal. Morocco’s goalkeeper, Khadija Er-Rmichi, was again in action in the 72nd minute, tipping teenage striker Linda Caicedo’s shot over the bar. Advertisement The match had a frenetic ending with back-and-forth action, but Morocco held on to continue their impressive start to their first-ever World Cup campaign. To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/. Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world. Also Read FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Round of 16 schedule confirmed Germany was eliminated from the tournament after a 1-1 draw. Group stages... Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement