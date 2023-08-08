Nkunku ruled out for extended period after knee surgery.

Game ended in a 1-1 draw against Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea’s forward Nkunku has recently had a knee surgery that will result in an extended period of absence from the field.

The Premier League team shared a message about Nkunku’s knee operation on their official Twitter account.