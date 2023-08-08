Nkunku ruled out for extended period after knee surgery.

Colombia reach Women’s World Cup quarter-finals for first time
Chelsea’s forward Nkunku has recently had a knee surgery that will result in an extended period of absence from the field.
The Premier League team shared a message about Nkunku’s knee operation on their official Twitter account.
“Nkunku has sustained a knee injury which will rule the forward out for an extended period. The 25-year-old has undergone an operation and will now begin a rehabilitation programme with the club’s medical department,” the club said on Tuesday.
In the ninth minute of a pre-season friendly match in Chicago, the French striker fell to the ground while holding onto his leg following a tackle.
The game ended in a 1-1 draw against Borussia Dortmund. Nkunku, who had been acquired for a significant fee of around 60 million pounds ($76.32 million), had to be substituted out in the middle of the first half due to apparent discomfort.
The injury deals a setback to Chelsea’s ambitions of reclaiming a spot in the top four this season with newly appointed coach Mauricio Pochettino. This comes as Chelsea, having secured a 12th place finish in the 2022-23 season, aimed for an improved performance.
