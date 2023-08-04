Pakistan stun Norway to reach semi-finals of Norway Cup.

Faisal was the star player scoring both goals for the victorious side.

The Pakistan street child team has made it to the semi-finals of the ongoing Norway Cup by defeating Sandviken 2-0 in Oslo last Friday.

Faisal was the star player, scoring both goals for the victorious side. Remarkably, the Green Shirts have achieved an impressive streak of six consecutive wins during the tournament.

Today, Pakistan will face the winner of the match between Bremnes and Charlottenlund Sportsklubb in the semi-finals. To secure their place in this stage, Pakistan convincingly beat Trsyil FK 4-0 in the pre-quarter-final match just the day before.

On Tuesday, Saadia Altaf Qazi, the Ambassador of Pakistan to Norway, met with the Pakistan team and praised their impressive performance in the ongoing Norway Cup tournament. The team is competing under the name of Muslim Hands FC, representing the charity organization, Muslim Hands.

This tournament involves a total of 2,350 teams and approximately 30,000 players participating in various competitions.

It’s worth mentioning that the Pakistan team achieved the runners-up position in the Street Child World Cup held in Doha last year. Throughout the competition, they remained undefeated but unfortunately lost the final to Egypt on penalties (4-3).

In previous editions, the team also secured the runners-up position in Russia (2018) and finished third in Brazil (2014).

Pakistan’s squad

Tufail Shinwari (c), Saud Ahmed, Asad Nasir, Abid Ali, Faisal Ahmad, Mohammad Ali, Ahmad Raza, Abdul Wahab, Shahmir, Sahil Gull, Mohammad Adeel, Abdullah, Ubaid Ullah, Ali Asif.

