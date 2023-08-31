Pakistan to field strong lineup against India in Asia Cup

Pakistan will clash with India on September 2 in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

Pakistan and India will clash in the highly-anticipated match of the Asia Cup 2023 on Saturday, September 2, in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

Pakistan began their campaign on a high with a 238-run win over Nepal on Wednesday. India, on the other hand, will kick start their tournament with the match against their arch-rivals.

The Men in Green are unlikely to make any changes to their lineup after their convincing win. However, there have been question marks over Fakhar Zaman’s form. The left-handed opener has not scored a fifty in his last seven ODI innings and has a highest score of 33 during that time.

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja had said that Zaman should be dropped from the lineup for the match against India. However, it remains to be seen if the management will take a risk and leave out the experienced opener.

The match is expected to be a close contest, with both teams evenly matched. The winner of the match will take a big step towards qualifying for the final.

"The big problem is Fakhar Zaman. He is an unorthodox hitter, but when someone like that gets out of form, it takes some time to find solutions on the drawing board. He's a bottom-handed player, plays on the leg-side but somehow he adjusts with that and scores," Raja said on his YouTube channel after the match. "He played three matches against Afghanistan and couldn't make a mark as well. His body language is suffering, and Pakistan need an in-form opener. If Imam also gets dismissed cheaply, it creates pressure. Pakistan need to assess Fakhar. I believe they should rest him, give him some time out. Sidelining him is better for him as well as the Pakistan side. He's a good player, Pakistan has given him chances. But against India, with the form that he has, that chance is not worth being taken," he further added. Pakistan's expected lineup Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.