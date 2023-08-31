Raja’s eyebrow-raising suggestion to revive India-Pakistan cricket

Fastest Pakistani woman Tameen eyes Asian Games glory
Tameen Khan aims to break Pakistan's sprinting records at Asian Games (100m,...
Former captain Ramiz Raja has made a surprising suggestion in anticipation of the Pakistan-India match in the Asia Cup 2023.
Raja proposed that Pakistan should exclude opener Fakhar Zaman from the team, considering his recent struggles to score runs. Raja expressed his concerns about Zaman’s form, noting that his unorthodox hitting style becomes a challenge to rectify when he is out of form.
Raja elaborated that Zaman’s strength lies in his bottom-handed play and leg-side shots, but his current struggles have hindered his performance. Zaman has not managed to achieve a fifty-run milestone in his last seven One Day International (ODI) innings, with his highest score during this period being 33.
“He played three matches against Afghanistan and couldn’t make a mark as well. His body language is suffering, and Pakistan need an in-form opener. If Imam also gets dismissed cheaply, it creates pressure. Pakistan need to assess Fakhar. I believe they should rest him, give him some time out. Sidelining him is better for him as well as the Pakistan side. He’s a good player, Pakistan has given him chances. But against India, with the form that he has, that chance is not worth being taken,” he further added.
Pakistan made a strong start to their Asia Cup 2023 journey by securing an impressive 238-run victory against Nepal on Wednesday.
In the upcoming action, India is set to commence their tournament by facing their long-standing rivals, Pakistan, on Saturday, September 2nd, in Kandy.
Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2023
Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi.
Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.