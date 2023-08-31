Raja’s eyebrow-raising suggestion to revive India-Pakistan cricket

Raja suggests dropping Fakhar Zaman due to poor form and unorthodox style.

Zaman hasn’t crossed 33 runs in his last seven ODIs.

Concerns raised for India match in Asia Cup 2023. Advertisement

Former captain Ramiz Raja has made a surprising suggestion in anticipation of the Pakistan-India match in the Asia Cup 2023.

Raja proposed that Pakistan should exclude opener Fakhar Zaman from the team, considering his recent struggles to score runs. Raja expressed his concerns about Zaman’s form, noting that his unorthodox hitting style becomes a challenge to rectify when he is out of form.

Raja elaborated that Zaman’s strength lies in his bottom-handed play and leg-side shots, but his current struggles have hindered his performance. Zaman has not managed to achieve a fifty-run milestone in his last seven One Day International (ODI) innings, with his highest score during this period being 33.