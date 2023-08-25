Warriors edge Chargers in thriller to clinch playoff spot of US Maters T10 League

Warriors secured a spot in the playoffs of the US Masters T10 League.

Abdur Rehman took 2 wickets in the opening over.

Razzaq’s unbeaten knock of 35 runs played a pivotal role.

The New York Warriors have secured a spot in the playoffs of the US Masters T10 League following their fourth victory in the competition.

In a match held at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida, the Warriors emerged victorious over the Texas Chargers by a margin of six runs on Thursday.

Batting first, the New York Warriors managed to score 115-5 in their allotted 10 overs. They then restricted the Texas Chargers to a total of 109-8.

The Warriors’ Abdur Rehman made a significant impact by taking early wickets, dismissing both Mohammed Hafeez and Upul Tharanga in the opening over of the Chargers’ chase.

Despite the challenging situation, skipper Ben Dunk and Sri Lankan all-rounder Thisara Perera contributed 16 and 19 runs respectively.

Although their performances showed promise, both players were unable to build substantial innings, and the Chargers struggled at 71-7 in 6.2 overs.

However, a late partnership between Phil Mustard and Sohail Tanvir nearly led the Texas Chargers to an improbable victory.

The match remained undecided until the final ball when the Chargers required seven runs. Unfortunately for them, Sohail Tanvir was caught out at the long-on boundary, providing relief to the New York Warriors.

Earlier in the day, the Texas Chargers won the toss and opted to bowl first. Sohail Tanvir’s two wickets in the seventh over put the Warriors in a challenging position at 58-5.

However, skipper Misbah-ul-Haq and Abdul Razzaq formed a dynamic partnership, smashing 57 runs in the final 21 balls of the innings.

Abdul Razzaq’s unbeaten knock of 35 runs from 14 balls, including four sixes and a boundary, played a pivotal role in boosting the Warriors’ total.

Abdul Razzaq's unbeaten knock of 35 runs from 14 balls, including four sixes and a boundary, played a pivotal role in boosting the Warriors' total.



