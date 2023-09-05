ACC makes a mockery of Asia Cup with last-minute venue change

Jay Shah, the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), has faced criticism for his handling of the Asia Cup 2023 tournament.

Initially, the Super 4 matches were scheduled to take place in Hambantota due to concerns about prolonged rainfall in Colombo. This decision was made after a careful assessment of the weather forecast and the potential for rain disruptions, and it was communicated to all ACC members via email.

However, the ACC later reversed this decision and announced that the matches would proceed as planned in Colombo. This sudden change has caused frustration within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) due to logistical challenges and has left players uncertain about the upcoming matches.

Jay Shah, who also serves as the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), had previously been involved in making last-minute adjustments to the ICC World Cup 2023 schedule, which had drawn criticism from the cricketing community.

Asia Cup schedule of remaining matches

Group Stages

Sept 5 – Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka in Lahore at 2:30 pm (PST)

Super 4s

Sept 6 – A1 vs B2 in Lahore at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 9 – B1 vs B2 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 10 – A1 vs A2 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 12 – A2 vs B1 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 14 – A1 vs B1 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 15 – A2 vs B2 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 17 – Final in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

*Positions irrespective of teams’ positions after first round

– Pakistan will remain A1

– India will remain A 2

– If either of them (India and Pakistan) don’t qualify for Super 4s then Nepal will take their position

– Sri Lanka will remain B1

– Bangladesh will remain B2

– If either of them (Sri Lanka and Bangladesh) don’t qualify for Super 4s then Afghanistan will take their position

