Alcaraz pays tribute to Bellingham with trademark celebration

Jude Bellingham has made a significant impact in the world of football since joining Real Madrid, justifying the €100 million fee the club paid for him.

The 20-year-old sensation not only performs brilliantly on the field but has also become incredibly popular in Spain, with his signature celebration being imitated not only by fans but also by athletes from other sports.

Recently, Carlos Alcaraz, the top-ranked tennis player and current holder of the US Open and Wimbledon titles, copied Bellingham’s celebration after securing a spot in the 2023 US Open semi-finals. Alcaraz defeated Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-2, and 6-4 in the quarter-finals and shared a picture of himself doing the “Jude Bellingham” celebration on his social media account, formerly known as Twitter, with a caption addressing Bellingham.

Bellingham responded to Alcaraz’s gesture on social media, referring to him as a “machine.”

Bellingham quickly became a fan favorite due to his pleasant and mature personality both on and off the field. He has been a key factor in Real Madrid’s strong start to the La Liga season, with the team earning 12 points in their first four matches. Additionally, Bellingham is the leading goal scorer in La Liga, having scored five goals in four matches.

In a recent match against Getafe at the newly-renovated Santiago Bernabeu stadium, Bellingham scored a last-minute winning goal, securing three points for his team. The fans in the stadium chanted “Hey Jude” during the match.

After an impressive season with his former club Borussia Dortmund and a remarkable start with Real Madrid, Bellingham has also been nominated for the 2023 Ballon d’Or award.

