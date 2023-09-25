Advertisement
Asian Games 2023: Bangladesh women defeat Pakistan by five wickets, win bronze medal

Bangladesh women’s players celebrating

  • Bangladesh women’s team won bronze in cricket at the Asian Games 2023.
  • The Tiigresses bowlers displayed exceptional bowling skills.
  • Bangladesh won by five wickets.
Bangladesh women’s team finished third in the Asian Games cricket tournament after defeating Pakistan by five wickets.

The Bangladesh team led by Nigar Sultana restricted Pakistan to 64 in 20 overs. It dismissed nine players to win the bronze medal after reaching the target in the 19th over at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field.

The Bangladeshi bowlers displayed spectacular bowling skills after winning the toss.

It is noteworthy that Bangladesh won the silver medal in the 2010 and 2014 Asian Games.

Shorna Akter took 3 wickets and gave away just a6 runs in four overs. Marufa Akter took only one wicket but gave away only 2 runs in three overs.

The Tigresses reached the total in 18.2 overs with five wickets in hand.

