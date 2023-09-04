Australia sends strong warning to rivals with 3-0 T20I series sweep

Australia completed a clinical 3-0 sweep of South Africa.

Travis Head scored a remarkable 91 runs.

Australia will now play a five-match ODI series against South Africa.

Australia has sent a strong warning to their rivals ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup by completing a clinical 3-0 sweep of South Africa in their T20I series in Durban.

The five-time World Cup champions confirmed their series clean sweep with another dominant performance, securing a five-wicket victory on Sunday.

This victory was powered by a remarkable T20I innings of 91 runs by opener Travis Head, a career-best for him.

Head was named the Player of the Match for his outstanding performance, during which he hit eight fours and six sixes in a thrilling 48-ball innings.

Australia successfully chased down South Africa’s respectable total of 190/8 with over two overs to spare.

Travis Head, who was recently included in Australia’s preliminary World Cup squad for this year’s 50-over tournament, demonstrated his potential to be a significant contributor at the event with his first-ever T20I half-century against South Africa.

“It’s nice to be back and contributing,” Head said.

“There’s been limited opportunities in this format for a while. I’d been struggling a little bit to find my tempo and how I wanted to go about it at the top.”

Mitch Marsh, an all-arounder, was voted Player of the Series for his 186 runs. If he can maintain the hard-hitting form he showed against South Africa, the Australian skipper might play a significant role in his team’s World Cup assault in India.

The 31-year-old Marsh was excited that his team could coast to a comfortable series victory in his debut series as Australia’s new T20I captain.

“I’m really proud of a pretty young group coming over here and winning the series 3-0,” Marsh said.

“We had a great team effort. We prepared really well, and we took the game on.

“We had a bit of luck at times, but as a team, we had the mentality of being really positive.”

While Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje’s talents were sorely missed by South Africa throughout the series, white-ball coach Rob Walter was not offering any justifications for his team’s subpar performances.

“There’s no running away from it – their batting skill was better than what we had to offer with the ball,” Walter said.

“We got a hard lesson in terms of not executing our skills. It was an eye-opener for the bowling unit.”

The sides will now play a five-match ODI series in South Africa over the course of the following two weeks to obtain some crucial 50-over experience in advance of the World Cup. On Thursday, Bloemfontein will host the first game of that series.

