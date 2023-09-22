Australia unveals ICC Cricktet World Cup 2023 jersey

Australia unveiled its World Cup jersey.

The Kangaroos will play a 3-match ODI series against India.

Australia will begin their World Cup campaign against India on Oct 8.

Australia unveiled its ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 jersey after the release of the season 23-24 kit.

The jersey sports the First Nations artwork on the side designed by Aunty Fiona Clarke.

Here it is! Our 2023 Men’s World Cup kit ready for action in India 🔥 #CWC23 #KitWeek pic.twitter.com/uOLgPAYvT5 — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) September 22, 2023

The Kangaroos are set to take on India in a three-match ODI series starting today (Sept 22) in Mohali. This will be their warm-up before the main stage.

With the World Cup starting on October 5, the Aussies will begin their campaign against the hosts India in Chennai.

Cricket Australia locked their 15-man squad led by the experienced pacer Pat Cummins.

The Kangaroos will look to clinch the sixth title to remain the only team to win the most World Cup titles.

