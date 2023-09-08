Babar Azam breaks Kohli’s record, sets up India vs Pakistan clash

- Babar Azam becomes the quickest player to reach 2,000 runs in ODIs.
Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan’s cricket team, has received a substantial boost ahead of the highly anticipated India vs. Pakistan cricket match on September 10th.
He accomplished a remarkable feat by becoming the quickest player to reach 2,000 runs in the One Day International (ODI) format, surpassing the Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli.
This achievement is poised to rekindle the ongoing discussions and debates that often compare the performances of Virat Kohli and Babar Azam.
During the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 tournament, Babar Azam had a somewhat challenging performance in the first Super 4 match against Bangladesh, where he was dismissed after scoring just 17 runs.
However, he etched his name in the record books by achieving the milestone of 2,000 ODI runs in just 31 innings.
Previously, this record belonged to Indian cricket star Virat Kohli, who achieved the feat in 36 innings. The third position is now occupied by South African cricket legend AB de Villiers, who reached the 2,000-run mark in 41 innings.
This development is likely to reignite the comparisons between Babar Azam and Virat Kohli, although Babar Azam has previously emphasized his respect for his seniors and acknowledged that he has learned a great deal from Virat Kohli.
“The debate that has been going on should be left to them (fans). I don’t want to comment on it. Everybody has their point of view. There should be mutual respect. He’s elder to me, and I have been taught to respect our elders, no matter which country they are from,” Babar Azam said.
“I have learned a lot from him. I have told in a lot of interviews that in 2019 I talked to him and he helped me a lot. He has been helpful. I can’t tell you the details about it. The mutual understanding between all of us players, from all countries — not just India — is pretty well,” the Pakistan skipper added.
