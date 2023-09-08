Babar Azam breaks Kohli’s record, sets up India vs Pakistan clash

Babar Azam becomes the quickest player to reach 2,000 runs in ODIs.

He achieved the feat in just 31 innings, breaking Virat Kohli’s record of 36 innings.

This is likely to reignite the comparisons between Babar Azam and Virat Kohli.

Advertisement

Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan’s cricket team, has received a substantial boost ahead of the highly anticipated India vs. Pakistan cricket match on September 10th.

He accomplished a remarkable feat by becoming the quickest player to reach 2,000 runs in the One Day International (ODI) format, surpassing the Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli.

This achievement is poised to rekindle the ongoing discussions and debates that often compare the performances of Virat Kohli and Babar Azam.