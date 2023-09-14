Babar Azam Closing in on ODI Century Record

He is one century away from equaling Pakistan’s ODI century record.

Saeed Anwar holds the record with 20 centuries.

Sri Lanka is favored for the final due to a better net run-rate (NRR).

Babar Azam, Pakistan’s standout batsman and captain, who was named ICC Player of the Month on Tuesday, is closing in on another ODI record.

The right-hander has 19 hundreds in 104 innings from 107 matches, one short of equaling Pakistan’s record for most centuries in the 50-over format.

Former Pakistan batsman Saeed Anwar leads the way with 20 hundreds in 244 innings from 247 matches at an 80.67 strike rate.

On the other side, the Pakistan captain has a strike rate of 89.16 and would be the quickest Pakistani batsman to reach the achievement if he scored one today against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Mohammad Yousuf and Mohammad Hafeez come in second and third with 15 and 11 centuries, respectively.

Only Fakahar Zaman (10) and Imam ul Haq (9) are currently in the top ten for most ODI tons for Pakistan.

This is Pakistan and Sri Lanka’s final Super 4 encounter, with the victor advancing to the final against India on September 17.

Rain is expected to be a factor in the Pakistan-Sri Lanka encounter, as well as the remaining matches in the tournament.

Rain will have no effect on India’s position because they have already qualified for the final. Meanwhile, Bangladesh has already been eliminated from contention for the final.

Sri Lanka and Pakistan, on the other hand, will both receive one point, however the Lankan Tigers will go to the final because to their higher net run-rate (NRR).

Pakistan’s NRR plummeted to -1.892 following their 228-run defeat to India. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has a negative NRR of -0.2.

