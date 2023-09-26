Babar Azam reacts to AI-generated videos using his voice

Babar Azam’s voice has been used in AI-generated videos.

He addressed this issue during a pre-departure press conference.

Pakistan’s first World Cup match is scheduled against the Netherlands.

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam, who is renowned for his wizardry with the bat, was a victim of Artificial Intelligence (AI), which has taken over the world with the advancement of technology.

Babar’s voice has been in numerous AI-generated videos that have been making the rounds on social media in recent days.

The 28-year-old skipper addressed the pre-departure press conference as the Green Shirts got ready to fly off to India for the ICC World Cup 2023. He received the same inquiry over the several cricket-related videos in which his voice has appeared.

“You must have listened to the songs — made by AI — that have been circulating on social media these days, your fans enjoy them, will you ever sing a song for them in your voice,” Babar was asked.

“They have already used my voice in all sorts of ways. For a moment, I was worried, and I was like, how did they get my voice?” Babar said.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistani players got visas for traveling to India.

Pakistan will begin their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on Oct 6.

