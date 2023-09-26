ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan squad for mega event announced!

Pakistan made minimal changes to their World Cup squad.

Hasan Ali was called in place of Naseem Shah.

Pakistan will look to win the title.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief selector Inzimam-ul-Haq announced the most awaited squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 a few days back.

The squad included 15 players with three traveling reserves.

There were very minimal changes to the squad. While defending his stance on selection, Inzimam said that this squad has been playing for the past year and has performed well.

Speedster Naseem Shah, who suffered a shoulder injury during the Asia Cup 2023, has been rested as the doctors said that he will require three to four months to recover. Experienced bowler Hasan Ali was called back to the squad in place of Naseem.

The Men in Green will look to relive the glory of lifting the World Cup trophy just like it was back in 1992 when Pakistan won the World Cup for the first time.

Pakistan squad for ICC World Cup 2023

Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, M Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha.

Traveling reserves: Mohammad Haris, Abrar Ahmed, Zaman Khan

