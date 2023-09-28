Babar, Shaheen, Rizwan Hit Jackpot in PCB’s News Contract Deal

Advertisement

PCB introduces a new four-tier categorization for players.

Category B, featuring Fakhar Zaman, among others, is to receive Rs3 million monthly.

Imad Wasim and Abdullah Shafique placed in Category C with Rs1.5 million monthly.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled a game-changing development in its central contracts, awarding an eye-popping 202% increase in monthly retainers to cricketing sensations Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Mohammad Rizwan.



These three cricketing stalwarts have now ascended to the coveted category A, where they are poised to pocket an astonishing monthly retainer of Rs4.5 million. This colossal sum represents a staggering four-fold surge compared to their previous year’s earnings.

This monumental announcement comes on the heels of an arduous four-month impasse between the PCB and its players, a deadlock that had the cricketing world on tenterhooks. The resolution of this protracted dispute marks a watershed moment in Pakistan cricket.

In a groundbreaking move, these revamped contracts will also see the players reaping the rewards of Pakistan’s participation in international cricketing events, courtesy of a share in the country’s payout from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

This seismic development is set to send shockwaves through the cricketing community, as players around the globe clamor for a greater slice of the revenue pie generated by the sport’s marquee tournaments.

Pakistan’s star trio now stands as a testament to the changing landscape of cricketing remuneration.