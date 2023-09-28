Babar, Shaheen, Rizwan Hit Jackpot in PCB’s News Contract Deal

- PCB introduces a new four-tier categorization for players.
- Category B, featuring Fakhar Zaman, among others, is to receive Rs3 million monthly.
- Imad Wasim and Abdullah Shafique placed in Category C with Rs1.5 million monthly.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled a game-changing development in its central contracts, awarding an eye-popping 202% increase in monthly retainers to cricketing sensations Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Mohammad Rizwan.
These three cricketing stalwarts have now ascended to the coveted category A, where they are poised to pocket an astonishing monthly retainer of Rs4.5 million. This colossal sum represents a staggering four-fold surge compared to their previous year’s earnings.
This monumental announcement comes on the heels of an arduous four-month impasse between the PCB and its players, a deadlock that had the cricketing world on tenterhooks. The resolution of this protracted dispute marks a watershed moment in Pakistan cricket.
In a groundbreaking move, these revamped contracts will also see the players reaping the rewards of Pakistan’s participation in international cricketing events, courtesy of a share in the country’s payout from the International Cricket Council (ICC).
This seismic development is set to send shockwaves through the cricketing community, as players around the globe clamor for a greater slice of the revenue pie generated by the sport’s marquee tournaments.
Pakistan’s star trio now stands as a testament to the changing landscape of cricketing remuneration.
“PCB has successfully negotiated a three-year central contact deal with its senior players that will run from July 1 2023 to June 30, 2026, in which 25 cricketers will be offered a deal,” the board said in a statement.
In a groundbreaking move, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has introduced a revamped contract structure, categorizing players into four tiers, with the nation’s cricketing icons, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi, claiming the coveted top-tier spots.
Category B features a lineup of Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, and Shadab Khan, who are set to enjoy a reported monthly salary of Rs3 million.
Imad Wasim and Abdullah Shafique make their mark in Category C, securing a monthly stipend of Rs1.5 million.
Meanwhile, Category D encompasses a diverse roster of talent, including Fahim Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, and more, all poised to earn Rs750,000 monthly.
Notably, the PCB has also announced a substantial boost in player match fees, with a 50% increase for Tests, 25% for one-day internationals, and 12.5% for Twenty20 matches.
In a departure from past practices, the PCB has merged red-ball and white-ball national contracts, streamlining the system for greater clarity.
Furthermore, players have been granted the freedom to participate in two foreign leagues each season, offering them new avenues to expand their cricketing horizons. The three-year contract will be set in stone, with periodic player performance reviews scheduled every 12 months.
This comprehensive restructuring of contracts marks a transformative moment in Pakistan cricket, ensuring that players are rewarded in line with their contributions to the sport.
Read More News On
Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.