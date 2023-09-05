Brazil Drops Antony from National Team Amid Abuse Allegations

Investigation launched after public disclosure of the allegations.

Antony denies the accusations, trusts in ongoing police probes.

Gabriel Jesus replaces Antony in Brazil’s squad for World Cup qualifiers.

Brazil’s national football team has made the decision to remove Manchester United winger Antony from their squad amidst allegations of abuse by his former girlfriend. The Brazilian football federation cited the need for an investigation after the “public revelation of facts” surrounding the case.

The allegations against Antony were brought to light by a Brazilian news outlet, UOL, after his ex-partner made claims against him. These allegations have prompted investigations by both the police in Sao Paulo and Greater Manchester. Antony has vehemently denied the accusations, asserting his innocence on social media and expressing confidence that the ongoing police investigations will reveal the truth.

The accusations revolve around an incident in a Manchester hotel room on January 15th, where Antony is alleged to have attacked Gabriela Cavallin with a headbutt, resulting in a cut on her head that required medical attention. Additionally, she claims to have been punched in the chest, causing damage to a silicone breast implant, which necessitated corrective surgery.

Antony acknowledges that his relationship with his former partner was tumultuous but maintains that he never engaged in any physical aggression. He also previously released a statement in June, refuting similar allegations of domestic violence.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) is actively investigating the allegations, focusing on establishing the circumstances surrounding the incident. However, GMP has refrained from offering further comments at this time.

Manchester United, the club that Antony represents, has chosen not to comment on the matter for the time being. This development follows the recent departure of forward Mason Greenwood from the club, following an internal investigation that led to a mutual agreement. Greenwood had faced charges, including rape and assault, which were dropped in February. He has since joined Spanish side Getafe on loan.

In light of these allegations and investigations, Antony has been replaced by Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus in the Brazilian national team’s roster for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru.

