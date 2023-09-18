Lidar Market Expected to Reach $10.4 Billion by 2028

Lidar boosts autonomous vehicles & safety.

Bob in den Bosch, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Hesai Technology, a leading player in the automotive lidar hardware industry, provided valuable insights into the rapid evolution of lidar (Light Detection and Ranging) technology and its profound impact on the automotive sector.

He shed light on how lidar is driving advancements in both autonomous vehicles and Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), transforming the way vehicles navigate and enhancing road safety.

Lidar’s Transition to Mainstream:

While fully autonomous vehicles may still be some time away from widespread adoption, the sensors that power their capabilities, particularly lidar, are increasingly becoming mainstream. This transition is fueled by improvements in price, performance, and reliability of lidar technology. According to Bob in den Bosch, lidar is now poised for mass-market acceptance and is playing a pivotal role in ADAS-equipped vehicles, driving broader adoption.

Hesai’s R&D Evolution:

Hesai Technology, which serves both the autonomous vehicle and ADAS markets, is actively adapting to meet current market needs. As the autonomous vehicle market continues to grow, with companies like Zoox and Aurora planning commercial operations, Hesai has shifted its research and development focus towards mass-producible lidar products. The company is addressing key requirements, including price, performance, and quality, to support large-scale deployments. Moreover, Hesai is working on improving the aesthetics of their sensors to align with consumer preferences and vehicle brands, resulting in smaller, solid-state sensors such as the ET25.

ADAS and Robotaxi Focus:

Hesai’s commitment to both ADAS and robotaxi markets remains strong. The company recently intensified its focus on ADAS, recognizing the near-term opportunity for mass-market lidar adoption worldwide. Safety is a major concern for all vehicles, and ADAS significantly enhances it, making ADAS technology essential in today’s automotive landscape.

Affordability of Lidar:

The reduction in lidar costs over the past few years has been significant, making the technology more accessible. Bob in den Bosch stated that from Hesai’s perspective, lidar is already cost-effective and powerful, with over 200,000 sensors shipped and multiple OEMs placing large-scale orders for ADAS lidar.

Innovations Lowering Costs:

To enable mass adoption, Hesai has invested in automated manufacturing capabilities, with a new facility capable of producing over a million units annually. Design improvements, including miniaturization and system integration, have also played a pivotal role in cost reduction. Quality and durability are key considerations in Hesai’s approach to ensure lidar sensors perform reliably in various environments.

Supplier Role in Education and Trust:

Bob in den Bosch highlighted the industry’s responsibility to educate consumers about the safety benefits of lidar-enabled ADAS. Building awareness and trust is essential to encourage the adoption of lidar-enhanced systems, making roads safer for everyone. All industry stakeholders must contribute to creating a safer driving environment.

Data Privacy:

Hesai prioritizes safety and data security. Their lidar systems have a simple design, transmitting real-time information to the car without storing personal data. Lidar systems do not have any transmission hardware and are hardwired to the vehicle, ensuring privacy protection.

Collaboration in the Industry:

Effective collaboration is essential to bring new driver-assistance technology to market. OEMs are increasingly partnering with core ADAS component providers like Hesai, recognizing the critical role of lidar-enabled ADAS in vehicle value.

What Sets Hesai Apart:

Hesai stands out in the competitive sensor space due to its ability to provide high performance, exceptional reliability, and scalability at competitive price points. The company’s dedication to delivering the full potential of lidar-enhanced systems on a global scale positions it as a leader in the industry.

In conclusion, lidar technology’s advancement, as exemplified by Hesai Technology’s innovations, is shaping the future of the automotive industry. As lidar becomes more affordable and accessible, it will continue to play a pivotal role in enhancing vehicle safety and autonomy, ultimately redefining the way we drive and experience automobiles.

