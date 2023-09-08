Advertisement
Nida Dar becomes first Pakistan bowler to take 100 T20I wickets

  • Nida Dar played her 100th ODI match against South Africa in Karachi.
  • She is the fourth Pakistani woman to achieve this feat.
  • Shawaal Zulfiqar made her ODI debut in the same match.
On Friday, Nida Dar, the captain of the Pakistan women’s team, reached a significant milestone by participating in her 100th ODI match against South Africa in Karachi.

Before Nida, only three other Pakistani players, namely Bismah Maroof, Sana Mir, and Javeria Khan, had accomplished this remarkable feat.

Most ODIs played for Pakistan Women:

Bismah Maroof – 125

Sana Mir – 120

Javeria Khan – 116

Nida Dar – 100

It is worth mentioning that the South African women’s team won the toss and elected to bat first.

In this match, Pakistan introduced Shawaal Zulfiqar, a right-handed batter, who made her debut. She was included as the 16th member of the squad just yesterday.

The 18-year-old Shawaal made her T20I debut in the first T20I match against South Africa at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on September 1.

She also represented Pakistan U19 in the inaugural ICC Women’s U19 World Cup in South Africa this year and was part of the Pakistan emerging women’s team in the ACC Emerging Women’s Asia Cup.

The three-match ODI series, which is also a part of ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25, is scheduled to take place on September 8, 11, and 14 at the National Bank Stadium.

It’s worth noting that the Green Shirts secured a six-run victory over the Proteas in the third T20I, completing a clean sweep of the series on Monday.

While chasing a target of 151 runs, the visitors kept losing wickets at regular intervals, but their captain, Laura Wolvaardt, played a courageous innings of 72 runs off 54 balls, including nine boundaries.

She almost single-handedly carried her team towards victory but decided to attempt a six when they needed 18 runs off 10 balls.

Unfortunately, the ball didn’t clear the boundary and was caught. Despite her valiant effort, none of the other batters could finish the job, resulting in a loss.

Sadia Iqbal and Nashra Sundhu both took two wickets each for Pakistan, playing pivotal roles in their team’s victory.

In the first innings, Pakistan managed to score 150/5 in the allotted overs. Sidra Ameen and Bismah Maroof contributed 39 runs each, while captain Nida Dar played an explosive innings, scoring 36 off 20 balls, including six boundaries.

Pakistan secured a five-wicket win in the first T20I and followed it up with a seven-wicket victory in the second T20I.

Pakistan’s squad for the ODI series includes:

Nida Dar (c), Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Umm-e-Hani, and Waheeda Akhtar.

