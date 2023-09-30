Shaheens captain targets Asian Games medal

Pakistan Shaheens in 19th Asian Games T20.

Squad: 15 players, 7 with previous international experience.

Team showcases competitive strength in prestigious event.

Advertisement

Pakistan Shaheens, led by Qasim Akram, departed for Hangzhou, China, on Saturday to participate in the 19th Asian Games.

The T20 format tournament will kick off on October 3rd, with Pakistan Shaheens entering the competition directly from the quarter-final stage as one of the top four ICC-ranked teams in Asia.

The Shaheens underwent an intensive five-day training camp at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore in preparation for the Asian Games. During the camp, players honed their skills through rigorous training sessions and simulated match scenarios.

The squad comprises 15 talented players, including seven who have previously represented Pakistan in international cricket. These seasoned players include Aamir Jamal, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Usman Qadir.

Captain Qasim Akram expressed his excitement about leading the side in the Asian Games and said that the players are ready for the challenge.

“It is an honour for me to lead the side in the Asian Games,” said Akram. “The players have performed well in the past, winning the ACC Emerging Asia Cup recently and I am looking forward to the same performance from the players in the upcoming games.

Advertisement

“We have a good combination and have undergone rigorous training, preparing for whatever challenges spinning wickets may present. So, we are ready for the challenge.”

Akram also urged the fans to keep supporting the Shaheens side in the Asian Games.

“This will be our first tour to China, so we will keep things very simple and aim to win matches for the country,” he said. “I will urge the fans to keep supporting the Shaheens side in the Asian Games.”

The Pakistan Shaheens will kick off their campaign against an opponent to be decided on October 3rd at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field in Hangzhou. The semi-finals will be played on October 6th, while the final and the bronze medal match are set for Saturday, October 7th.

Also Read Southgate defends using Foden in wide position Southgate has defended his decision to use Foden in a wide position....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Follow us on Twitterand stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world