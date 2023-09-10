United’s Antony delays return to training after domestic abuse claim

Antony has been accused of assault by his former girlfriend and another woman.

He has denied all the charges against him.

He has taken a leave of absence from Manchester United to address the allegations.

Advertisement

Manchester United’s winger, Antony Matheus dos Santos, commonly known as Antony, has postponed his return from an international break to address accusations of assault against him.

The 23-year-old was originally scheduled to resume training on Monday after being dropped from Brazil’s squad for World Cup Qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru.

A recent statement from Manchester United indicates that Antony will delay his return to deal with these allegations. Nevertheless, Antony vehemently denies all the charges against him, labeling them as unfounded.

In their statement, Manchester United acknowledged the allegations made against Antony. They mentioned that players who were not involved in international matches were expected to return to training on Monday. However, they confirmed that Antony would delay his return until further notice to address the allegations. The club emphasized its condemnation of acts of violence and abuse and recognized the significance of safeguarding everyone involved in this situation, acknowledging the impact of such allegations on survivors of abuse.

Antony appeared on Brazilian television on Friday, asserting, “I never attacked any woman” and expressing confidence that the truth would emerge. He also released a statement defending himself, explaining that he and Manchester United mutually agreed that he would take a leave of absence to avoid distracting his teammates and causing unnecessary controversy for the club. Antony emphasized his innocence regarding the accusations and pledged full cooperation with the police to uncover the truth, expressing his eagerness to return to playing as soon as possible.

A new police investigation has been initiated against the winger following allegations of domestic abuse by his former girlfriend. Additionally, he faces another assault accusation made by a woman.

Advertisement