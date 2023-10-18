2023 Ballon d’Or winners leaked, who is it?

Lionel Messi is set to win the 2023 Ballon d’Or.

Messi won the World Cup with Argentina last year.

Erling Haaland had a record-breaking debut season with Man City.

Advertisement

The 2023 Ballon d’Or ceremony is set to take place in Paris, France on October 30. However, a significant leak has revealed that Lionel Messi of Argentina will win the coveted prize.

The top individual football award has been up for grabs, with Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema, and Jude Bellingham all having a shot, but Messi has always been the favorite following his victory in the World Cup in Qatar last year.

Messi did not advance past the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) and his team did not advance further in the French Cup, despite having a lackluster league season with his former club, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). However, Messi’s performance at the World Cup, where he scored seven goals, including four penalties, made him the clear favorite.

Haaland, on the other hand, broke every record in his debut season with Manchester City in the English Premier League.

In addition to helping Pep Guardiola’s team win a historic trifecta (League title, UCL, Domestic Cup) for the first time in team history, the Norwegian striker scored 52 goals in all competitions.

After relocating to Inter Miami in the summer, Messi became the first football player located outside of Europe to win the Ballon d’Or.

Advertisement

This will be the ninth Ballon d’Or that an Argentine has ever won in history. Cristiano Ronaldo, a former player for Real Madrid and Manchester United, is in second place with five Golden Balls.

The study also revealed the identity of the Ballon d’Or Feminin winner for women.

In August, Spain’s women’s football team created history by winning their first-ever Women’s World Cup, defeating England 1-0 thanks to a goal by Olga Carmona in the first half.

Six players from Spain’s World Cup-winning squad are on the 30-player longlist for making history with La Roja, and Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati, who took home the Golden Ball during the competition, is expected to get the prize.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Karim Benzema wins the first prestigious Ballon d’Or award Karim Benzema wins the Ballon d'Or for the first time in his...