Conor McGregor reacts to illegal shots in Makhachev’s victory over Volkanovski

Conor McGregor reacted to Islam Makhachev’s spectacular first-round knockout of Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294 by claiming that illegal shots should have disqualified the winner.

In response to Makhachev’s finish, the former UFC champion claimed that hits to Volkanovski’s back of the Australian’s head had put him to sleep.

During the opening round of the main event, southpaw Makhachev wobbled and dropped Volkanovski, the featherweight champion, by skimming his left shin off his head.

Makhachev then hit the grounded Australian with a powerful barrage of hammer fists, causing his brow to split open in the process.

Referee Marc Goddard intervened to confirm Makhachev, the protégé and boyhood friend of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, with a resounding victory and title defense.

With this outcome, Makhachev’s winning run now stands at 13 bouts, going all the way back to 2015, the one and only loss of his professional career.

Volkanovski, on the other hand, lost for the third match in his professional career despite being unbeaten at his ideal weight of 145 pounds.

Following along, McGregor announced that Volkanovski was weak on Twitter/X: “He was always susceptible to that vs a southpaw,” McGregor stated.

But McGregor then addressed a fan who brought up the fact that Volkanovski looked to have been struck illegally in the back of the head.

“A difficult sport to ref,” McGregor wrote, in comments that have since been deleted.

“To stop that on a warning or a point deduction when volk was essentially out already is a tricky one. But there would be grounds for it, 100 per cent. Would have been nail-biting stuff.

“I’d have loved to see it happen. Back of the head shots are not good.”

