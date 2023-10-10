ICC World Cup 2023: India suffers massive blow ahead of clash with Pakistan

Subhuman Gill has been under observation for his illness.

Gill will miss the match against Pakistan.

He missed India’s opening match against Australia.

Star Indian batter Subhman Gill will miss the most anticipated match of the ICC World Cup 2023, Pakistan vs India, on October 14 after he was hospitalized due to worsening health conditions.

He was reported to have dengue ahead of the World Cup. He also missed the first match for India against Australia which they won by 6 wickets thanks to the amazing batting by Virat Kohli and KL Rahul after the Men in Blue lost 3 wickets in the first 2 overs.

He is also likely to miss the next match against Afghanistan on October 11.

Gill is the leading run-scorer for India in the current calendar year.

As per reports from Indian media, Gill has still not recovered from dengue and has been shifted to the hospital. He is being under the supervision of the BCCI’s medical panel in Chennai.

Advertisement Don’t see Shubman Gill playing the Pakistan game. The young man needs to recover and stay healthy. It’s a long World Cup, he will sure come into play when the team needs him the most #IndianCricket #ICCCricketWorldCup — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) October 10, 2023

“In case Subhman Gill recovers from the disease, he will fly directly to Ahmedabad,” the reports added.

While on the other hand, the managing editor of an Indian sports channel has also verified the news regarding the batter.

“Don’t see Subhman Gill playing the Pakistan game,” he tweeted on X.

“The young man needs to recover and stay healthy. It’s a long World Cup, he will sure come into play when the team needs him the most.”

