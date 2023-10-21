ICC World Cup 2023: South Africa makes record yet again, set World Cup’s second highest target

South Africa posted the second-highest target in World Cup history.

Heinrich Klaasen amassed 109 runs from just 67 balls.

Reece Topley took 3 wickets for England.

South Africa registers the second-highest target in the ICC World Cup history. The proteas set up a target of 400 for the defending champions England in the 20th match of the mega event.

After the dismissal of Quinton de Kock in the first over and a slow start, Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen helped stabilize the run rate as they posted a 121-run second-wicket partnership.

Hendricks scored 85 runs from 75 balls (9 fours and 3 sixes) and van der Dussan amassed 60 runs from 61 balls (8 fours).

However, the star batter of the inning was Heinrich Klaasen who played a blistering knock of 109 runs from just 67 balls, including 12 fours and 4 sixes.

Marco Jansen also displayed his unexpected batting skills as he scored 75 runs from just 42 balls which included 3 fours and 6 sixes.

From England, Reece Topley was the leading wicket-taker as he took 3 wickets in 8.5 overs while giving away 88 runs. Gus Atkinson and Adil Rashid took 2 wickets each.

England now requires 400 runs in 50 overs at a run rate of 8.00.

