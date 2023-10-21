ICC World Cup 2023: South Africa makes record yet again, set World Cup’s second highest target

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: England vs South Africa Live score | Match 20
Today the defending champion England and South Africa will lock horns in...
South Africa registers the second-highest target in the ICC World Cup history. The proteas set up a target of 400 for the defending champions England in the 20th match of the mega event.
After the dismissal of Quinton de Kock in the first over and a slow start, Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen helped stabilize the run rate as they posted a 121-run second-wicket partnership.
Hendricks scored 85 runs from 75 balls (9 fours and 3 sixes) and van der Dussan amassed 60 runs from 61 balls (8 fours).
However, the star batter of the inning was Heinrich Klaasen who played a blistering knock of 109 runs from just 67 balls, including 12 fours and 4 sixes.
Marco Jansen also displayed his unexpected batting skills as he scored 75 runs from just 42 balls which included 3 fours and 6 sixes.
From England, Reece Topley was the leading wicket-taker as he took 3 wickets in 8.5 overs while giving away 88 runs. Gus Atkinson and Adil Rashid took 2 wickets each.
England now requires 400 runs in 50 overs at a run rate of 8.00.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Cricket News, ICC World Cup 2023 News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.