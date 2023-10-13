ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets

Kane Williamson leads New Zealand to victory with unbeaten 78.

Daryl Mitchell topscores for New Zealand with 89 runs.

Bangladesh post 245 runs, but New Zealand chase it down with 43 balls to spare.

New Zealand’s remarkable form continued as they secured their third consecutive victory in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, defeating Bangladesh at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, India. The match took place on Friday.

Captain Kane Williamson, making his return to ODI cricket after a lengthy absence due to knee surgery, played a pivotal role with an unbeaten 78 runs. His exceptional performance helped his team clinch an important eight-wicket win, catapulting them to the top of the tournament’s points table.

In the 39th over of the game, however, Williamson had to retire hurt after being struck on the thumb by the ball during a previous over.

In pursuit of a target of 246 runs, New Zealand faced some challenges early on, losing opener Rachin Ravindra. The team struggled to score runs and were at 37-1 in the first 10 overs. Nonetheless, Williamson and Devon Conway joined forces, accelerating the innings. Conway, unfortunately, fell to Shakib Al Hasan after contributing 45 runs as he attempted a reverse sweep.

Despite losing his partner, Kane Williamson continued to anchor the innings, forming an impressive 108-run partnership with Daryl Mitchell, who was the top scorer for New Zealand with 89 runs at a remarkable strike rate of 132.83. Mitchell played the winning shot for his team, securing a significant victory for the Black Caps with 43 balls to spare.

Batting first, Bangladesh encountered early setbacks, losing four wickets with only 56 runs on the board within 12.1 overs, signaling the possibility of an early collapse. However, a crucial 96-run partnership between the experienced Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan provided much-needed stability. Rahim contributed 66 runs, while Shakib added 40.

After the departure of these two experienced batters, Mahmudullah stepped up, providing valuable late runs to take Bangladesh to a competitive total of 245 runs on the challenging Chennai pitch.

New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson claimed three wickets, while Matt Henry and Trent Boult took two each. Mitchell Santner and Glenn Phillips each secured one wicket.

In the next fixture, Bangladesh will face India on October 19 in Mumbai, while the Black Caps will take on Afghanistan on October 18 at the same venue.

