Iga Swiatek shows no concern over losing top spot in rankings

Iga Swiatek is not concerned about losing the top spot in the tennis rankings.

Swiatek held the number one position for 75 weeks.

Swiatek is concentrating on improving her skills.

Advertisement

The former number one tennis pro player Iga Swiatek is not worried about the drop in rankings as the 22-year-old is having a strong finish to the season.

After her historic French Open triumph in 2020, Swiatek earned the top spot in April 2022 and went on to win three more Grand Slam titles.

The reliable Polish player spent 75 weeks reigning the ranking charts, but after losing in the fourth round of the U.S. Open last month, Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus overtook her.

“I think it’s a bit easier to come back to the mindset of chasing somebody because that’s what we’ve been doing our whole lives,” world number two Swiatek told reporters in Beijing, where she plays Sara Sorribes Tormo on Monday.

“There’s only one person who’s at number one. I think this was harder to get used to last season. But honestly, it doesn’t really matter for me because after the U.S. Open, I knew I was going to drop to second position.

“I stopped thinking about rankings because I felt like there’s some baggage off my shoulders. I could focus more on just working and getting back to the more peaceful and normal rhythm of practicing.”

Advertisement

Swiatek stated that in the upcoming months, she will be concentrating on improving as a player.

“It’s different because you’re just focusing on the future, not on defending something,” Swiatek said. “I’m using that. But overall I’m also worried that it’s the last tournaments of the season, so I’m not going to be 100% fresh.

“My main goal is to do some stuff differently on court in terms of the technique and tactics, to develop as a player, not really chase points or rankings.”

Also Read Jelena Ostapenko stuns Iga Swiatek to end her US Open title defense Jelena Ostapenko defeated Iga Swiatek in the round of 16 of the...