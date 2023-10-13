IOC Session to Decide Cricket’s Fate in LA 2028

IOC approves LA 2028 Olympics’ cricket plan.

Cricket’s global appeal noted.

Bach excited for diverse 2028 Games.

In a significant development for the world of sports, the Executive Board (EB) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has given its approval to the proposal submitted by the Organising Committee of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

This proposal includes the inclusion of five additional sports, most notably cricket, into the sports program for the upcoming Games.

The IOC EB accepted the entire package of sports proposed by Los Angeles, which encompasses not only cricket but also squash, baseball/softball, flag football, and lacrosse (six-a-side). This momentous decision will now be presented to the IOC Session for its final approval, bringing the dream of seeing these sports on the Olympic stage one step closer to reality.

IOC President Thomas Bach expressed his support for this remarkable expansion of the Olympic sports program, stating that these five sports align perfectly with the rich sports culture of the United States. He highlighted the global appeal and growth of these sports, emphasizing the inclusivity of cricket, which particularly resonates with the Indian community in the United States.

Bach acknowledged that cricket has been gaining significant traction worldwide, thanks to the popularity of the T20 format, not only in India but across the globe. He spoke about a successful cricket tournament organized in Dallas a few months ago, underscoring the sport’s potential to bring together the world’s top cricket players in the Olympic Games.

“Having cricket in the Olympic Games is a very attractive prospect for Los Angeles and for the Olympic movement,” Bach declared, signaling the excitement surrounding the inclusion of these sports in the 2028 Olympics.

This decision marks a groundbreaking moment for cricket and other sports enthusiasts and is expected to further diversify the Olympic Games, celebrating the world’s sporting diversity and fostering greater unity among nations. The final approval by the IOC Session will be a key milestone, solidifying the place of these sports in the upcoming Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

