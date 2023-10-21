Sarfaraz and Faheem Eager for QeA Trophy Final

Quaid e Azam Trophy Final: Karachi Whites vs. Faisalabad, Oct 22-26.

Captains: Faheem Ashraf (Faisalabad) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (Karachi Whites).

Cricket fans eagerly await the showdown.

Karachi Whites and Faisalabad are gearing up to face off in the final of the Quaid e Azam Trophy 2023-24.

The championship match is scheduled to take place at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, running from October 22 to 26. This final marks a significant event in Pakistan’s cricket history as it is the first premier tournament completed since the restoration of the 2014 Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) constitution.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, the former captain of the Pakistan cricket team who famously led the squad to victory in the 2017 Champions Trophy in England, is leading the Karachi Whites. On the other side, Faisalabad is being captained by the talented all-rounder Faheem Ashraf.

What sets this final apart is the wealth of experience that both teams bring to the field. Faheem Ashraf, who leads Faisalabad, has represented Pakistan in 16 Test matches and boasts a remarkable record of 73 first-class matches. Sarfaraz Ahmed, at the helm of Karachi Whites, has an equally impressive international career, having played in 53 Tests for the national team and participated in 173 first-class matches.

Karachi Whites also feature the seasoned campaigner Asad Shafiq, who has been in fine form in the ongoing Quaid e Azam Trophy season, amassing 532 runs in seven matches, including two centuries and two fifties. In comparison, Sarfaraz Ahmed has contributed significantly with 579 runs, featuring two centuries and three half-centuries.

Both teams have expressed their determination and commitment to securing the prestigious first-class title. Faheem Ashraf emphasized the importance of the moment, saying, “The entire team is focused on winning the final. Being on top of the table has given us confidence and momentum, which we will use to our advantage. We have had some extraordinary performances, individually and as a team. I have faith in the team, going into the final, as I know all the players will give their best.”

Sarfaraz Ahmed echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the quality of cricket they’ve played throughout the tournament. He stated, “We have played some good cricket throughout the tournament and have taken it one game at a time. We are focused on securing the title, so we will continue to play according to what has worked for us in the tournament so far.” Sarfaraz also highlighted the balanced composition of their team, with a mix of experienced players like Asad Shafiq, Shan Masood, and Khurram Manzoor, alongside promising youngsters such as Omair Bin Yousuf, Saim Ayub, and Ghulam Mudassar, which has been instrumental in their positive approach throughout the tournament.

Cricket enthusiasts and fans across Pakistan are eagerly awaiting the final between Faisalabad and Karachi, as it promises to be a clash of cricketing titans led by experienced and skilled captains. With the trophy at stake, the match is sure to provide a thrilling spectacle for fans and a memorable moment in Pakistan’s cricket history.

