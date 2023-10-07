South African Markram Blasts Fastest World Cup Century

Markram broke the World Cup century record in 49 balls.

South African batter Aiden Markram smashed the fastest century in Men’s Cricket World Cup history, reaching the milestone in just 49 balls during a match against Sri Lanka on October 7, 2023.

Markram came in at number four with South Africa already in a good position at 138/1, and he took the Sri Lankan bowlers to the cleaners. He reached his century with a huge six off Dilshan Madushanka, and he was eventually dismissed for 106 off 54 balls, with 14 fours and three sixes.

Markram’s century broke the previous record for the fastest World Cup century, which was held by Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien, who scored a 50-ball century against England in the 2011 edition of the tournament.

Markram’s knock was part of a dominant batting performance from South Africa, who posted a total of 442/8 in their 50 overs. Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen also scored centuries, with de Kock hitting 100 off 83 balls and van der Dussen making 103 off 103 balls.

Sri Lanka were never really in the chase, and they were eventually bowled out for 212 in 37.2 overs, losing by 230 runs.

South Africa’s victory was their third in a row in the tournament, and it puts them in a strong position to qualify for the semi-finals.

Playing XI

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wkt), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (capt),Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana

