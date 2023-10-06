Sturm Graz grinds out valuable victory over Rakow

Sturm Graz beat Rakow Czestochowa 1-0 in the UEFA Europa League.

William Boving scored the winning goal in the 24th minute.

Sturm Graz has 3 points; Rakow Czestochowa has 0 in the group stage.

In an exciting UEFA Europa League group stage clash on Thursday evening, Austrian side Sturm Graz secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Polish champions Rakow Czestochowa at the Stadion Ludowy.

The win places Sturm Graz in a competitive position in Group D, while Rakow Czestochowa continues to search for their first points in the club’s history in this prestigious European competition.

From the outset of the match, it was evident that the visitors, Sturm Graz, were determined to control the proceedings. Their domination eventually translated into a goal in the 24th minute when William Boving capitalized on an error by Rakow’s Adnan Kovacevic, slotting the ball past the goalkeeper with precision near the post.

Throughout the match, Sturm Graz continued to press forward, creating several promising opportunities. However, the heroic efforts of Rakow’s goalkeeper, Vladan Kovacevic, prevented the Austrian side from extending their lead, making a series of remarkable saves.

As the game reached its final stages, Sturm Graz shifted their focus to defense, while Rakow Czestochowa attempted to find an equalizer with long balls and crosses. Nevertheless, the resilient Sturm defense held firm, denying Rakow any meaningful chances to level the score. The final whistle signaled a well-deserved 1-0 victory for Sturm Graz.

With this victory, Sturm Graz has accumulated three points in two games, drawing level with Sporting CP in Group D. On the other hand, Rakow Czestochowa remains without any points in their debut UEFA Europa League campaign, following a previous defeat against Atalanta in the opening round. Speaking of Atalanta, they currently lead the Group D standings with a flawless record of two victories.

The thrilling encounter in Sosnowiec has certainly set the stage for an intriguing battle for supremacy in Group D, with Sturm Graz, Sporting CP, and Atalanta Bergamo all vying for the top spot. Meanwhile, Rakow Czestochowa will be eager to bounce back and secure their first-ever UEFA Europa League points in the matches to come.

