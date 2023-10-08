Stuttgart go top of Bundesliga with win over Wolfsburg

Stuttgart 3-1 Wolfsburg (Guirassy hat-trick)

Dortmund 4-2 Union Berlin

Darmstadt 2-1 Augsburg (first away win)

Stuttgart came from behind to beat Wolfsburg 3-1 on Saturday, thanks to a hat-trick from Serhou Guirassy. The win moved Stuttgart to the top of the Bundesliga table, one point ahead of Borussia Dortmund.

Wolfsburg took the lead in the 34th minute through Yannick Gerhardt, but Stuttgart equalized from the penalty spot in the 67th minute after Guirassy was fouled in the box. Guirassy then added two more goals in the 78th and 82nd minutes to complete his hat-trick and seal the win for Stuttgart.

Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeness was pleased with his team’s performance. “We played well overall,” he said. “We came out really well into the second half and dominated possession. The victory makes me proud because I know how difficult it is to play against Wolfsburg.”

Elsewhere in the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund beat Union Berlin 4-2 to move up to second spot in the table. Leipzig drew 0-0 with Bochum, while newly promoted Darmstadt secured their first away win of the season with a 2-1 victory over Augsburg. Hoffenheim also won, beating Werder Bremen 3-2.

On Friday, Borussia Monchengladbach drew 2-2 with Mainz.

