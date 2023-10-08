Warner Becomes Fastest Player to Reach 1000 Runs in World Cup

David Warner became the fastest player to reach 1000 runs in the ODI World Cup history in 19 innings.

Warner also became the only third Aussie to reach this hallmark.

Warner has amassed a total of 1033 runs at an astounding 60.76 average in 19 ODI World Cup innings.

Australian opener David Warner became the fastest player to reach 1000 runs in the One Day International (ODI) World Cup history during the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 encounter in Chennai on Sunday.

Warner, 36, achieved the feat in just 19 innings, surpassing the previous record of 20 innings held by India’s Sachin Tendulkar and South Africa’s AB de Villiers.

Warner also became the only third Aussie to reach this hallmark after Adam Gilchrist and Ricky Ponting.

Warner has been a force to reckon with for Australia in the World Cups. In 19 innings, the left-handed batter has amassed a total of 1033 runs at an astounding 60.76 average with three fifties and four centuries.

However, his 2019 World Cup campaign in England is one to remember where the 36-year-old contributed 647 runs in 10 matches and was the second-highest top-scorer of that mega event.

Despite scoring more runs in the 2019 campaign, Warner will always have the 2015 World Cup run close to his heart as he was not just part of the tournament-winning team but also contributed to 345 runs in eight matches.

Warner’s achievement is a testament to his consistency and brilliance in the biggest ODI tournament in the world. He is one of the most feared batsmen in the world and will be looking to lead Australia to another World Cup title in 2023.

