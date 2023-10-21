Yasir Sultan targets Paris Olympics berth at Asian Throwing Championship

Yasir Sultan will compete in the Asian Throwing Championship in Seoul.

Mohammad Yasir Sultan, the No. 2 javelin thrower for Pakistan, will depart Lahore this Saturday (today) and go to Seoul, South Korea, to compete in the Asian Throwing Championship, which is scheduled to take place from October 24–25. Sultan is hoping to qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

On October 25th, Yasir will perform; on October 26th, he will return. Under the direction of coach Fayyaz Hussain Bukhari, Yasir trained for approximately 10 days at the Punjab Stadium in Lahore.

Prior to the training camp, he underwent a few days of rehabilitation. He is now feeling better, though, and he is sure he can deliver on the occasion.

“Yes thank God I have good feelings now and that is why I have decided to feature in the event,” Yasir told the media on Friday.

Yasir’s 78.13-meter throw helped him place fourth at the Asian Games. He sustained a left elbow injury during the competition, which hindered his ability to perform well in the event.

“Although I have not recovered 100 percent I feel sound and know that I will deliver my best in the event,” Yasir said.

He said that he will play as per a plan.

“Definitely I will stick to a certain plan. My coach Bukhari is not going with me but I will keep communicating with him and hopefully I will be able to deliver,” Yasir said.

Yasir’s best throw was 79.93 meters, which he accomplished in August at the Asian Championship in Bangkok, where he took home the bronze.

Yasir must throw an 85.50-meter distance in order to be eligible for the Olympics in Paris. Asghar Gill, a former international hurdler, will serve as Yasir’s manager.

Coach Fayyaz Hussain Bukhari stated to the media that he has high expectations for Yasir.

“You know Yasir was injured and I have now made him fit. He has trained well and I expect a good throw from him,” Bukhari said. “Yasir is a talented athlete and I wish to see him in the Paris Olympics.”

