Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks: Luca Doncic registers another feat to his career

Luka reaches 10,000 points in historic style.

Murray and Jokic propel Denver past the defending champs.

New York takes down Milwaukee in the opening game.

Superstar Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Phoenix Suns on Christmas Day to achieve the elusive milestone of 10,000 points.

In the fewest games of any player since Michael Jordan, Doncic achieved the milestone. It took him 358 games to reach 10,000 points in his career.

That ties Hall of Famer Bob McAdoo for the seventh-fewest games to accomplish the record, according to ESPN.

Wilt Chamberlain became the first player in NBA history to reach 10,000 points in just 236 games. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Oscar Robertson, George Gervin, Elgin Baylor, Jordan, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are the other players that have 10,000 in less games than Doncic.

Doncic, who is 24 years and 300 days old, is the sixth-youngest player in NBA history to reach 10,000 points, trailing only LeBron James, Tracy McGrady, Kevin Durant, and Kobe Bryant.

Ten thousand points was Doncic’s starting point in the game. Nevertheless, he accomplished the accomplishment 7 minutes and 8 seconds into the game with a 34-foot 3-pointer at the 4:52 point of the opening quarter. ESPN claims that it was his longest field goal of the year.

Earlier on Monday, the Denver Nuggets defeated Golden State 120-114 thanks to a strong performance from Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic. Meanwhile, the New York Knicks beat the Milwaukee Bucks to start the NBA’s Christmas schedule.

With 28 points from Murray and 18 free throws from two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Jokic, the defending champion Nuggets extended their winning streak to five games despite Murray’s subpar shooting performance.

Jokic finished with 26 points, 14 rebounds, and 8 assists despite making only four of his 12 field goals. The Nuggets prevailed in a back-and-forth game between the teams who won the previous two NBA titles.

With 5:16 remaining, Jokic made a basket with his left hand to put the Nuggets ahead for good. With 34.2 seconds remaining, he scored a dunk to make the score 118-112.

The Warriors were on a five-game winning streak going into the match. Superstar Stephen Curry, meanwhile, had a difficult afternoon. He only managed four points in the first half and finished with a total of eighteen points on seven of twenty-one shots.

He had four assists and went three for thirteen from three-point range.

With a team-high 22 points off the bench, Canada’s Andrew Wiggins contributed to keeping the Warriors in the game. However, in the end, Murray and Jokic—who helped the Nuggets win their first championship as a team last season—proved to be too strong.

