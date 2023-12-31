Playing selector? Tanvir juggles bat and board in US league

Sohail Tanvir continues to play actively in the American Premier League.

Tanvir’s recent success on the field sparks public attention.

Muhammad Hafeez quit franchise cricket.

Advertisement

Sohail Tanvir was appointed Junior Chief Selector by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) last month. As such, he took on the vital duty of choosing the teams for the Asia Cup and the Under-19 World Cup.

Remarkably, even after assuming major responsibilities as a selector, Sohail Tanvir is still an active cricket player. He is now playing in the American Premier League at Moosa Stadium in Pearland, Texas, for Premium Paks.

Sohail Tanvir displayed his dual skill in a recent game versus the Premium Canadians, amassing 31 runs at bat and securing 2 wickets with only 15 runs conceded. This outstanding performance on the field has garnered notice, especially in the context of the current issue surrounding the resignation of former Senior Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, who was accused of having a conflict of interest because of his affiliation with an agent’s business.

In a similar vein, certain sections are now voicing concerns regarding a possible conflict of interest with Sohail Tanvir’s participation in the American League.

In this regard, it is noteworthy that Muhammad Hafeez, who just took on the position of director of the Pakistani senior cricket team, decided to say goodbye to franchise cricket. A PCB representative responded to questions by stating that Sohail Tanvir had previously committed to taking part in the United States and had told the board about it beforehand.

The spokesperson did not, however, clearly address the question of whether playing a competitive game of cricket in a league creates a conflict of interest with the position of Junior Chief Selector. Along with other worries regarding the American Premier League, this ambiguity has contributed to the ongoing conversations and rumors around the league.

Advertisement

Also Read Sohail Tanvir Takes Helm as Head of Junior Selection Committee Sohail Tanvir heads junior selection for PCB. Tanvir's task: Pick U19 squad...