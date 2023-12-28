Proteas Pulverize India: South Africa Takes First Test by an Innings

South Africa crushed India by an innings (32 runs) at Centurion.

South Africa delivered a masterclass performance, crushing India by an innings and 32 runs to claim the first Test at Centurion.

The Proteas’ bowling attack unleashed their fury, sending the Indian batting line-up spiraling for a paltry 131 in their second innings. Virat Kohli stood as a lone warrior with a fifty, but the rest of the batsmen crumbled under the relentless pressure.

Earlier, Dean Elgar (185) and Marco Jansen (84*) had piled on the runs for South Africa, reaching a formidable total of 408 in their first innings. Jasprit Bumrah snagged four wickets for India, but it was a mere consolation prize on a day dominated by the Proteas.

The victory gives South Africa a commanding lead in the two-match series, leaving India with a monumental task to bounce back in the final Test. The Proteas, buoyed by their convincing win, will be brimming with confidence, while India must regroup and find solutions to their batting woes if they hope to level the series.

