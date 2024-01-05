Harsha Bhogle believes Pakistan can win Sydney Test

Pakistan is on track to win the 3rd Test in Sydney, says Harsha Bhogle.

Agha Salman and Aamer Jamal impress him the most in the series.

Pakistan takes key wickets of Smith and Labuschagne to gain an advantage.

Famous Indian pundit Harsha Bhogle has endorsed Pakistan to triumph against Australia in the third Test, which is currently taking place in Sydney.

Pakistan hasn’t played well in Australia, having won only one Test since 1995 and losing the last sixteen.

Bhogle also mentioned Agha Salman and Aamer Jamal as the two Pakistani players who have most impressed him during the three-match series on X, formerly Twitter.

Pakistan may have lost the series (they should win this test though) but have two fine talents to show at the end of it. Salman Agha and Aamer Jamal. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 5, 2024

On the third day of the third Test in Sydney on Friday, Pakistan overtook Australia after claiming the valuable wickets of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne.

Before a breathtaking double-wicket breakthrough in the late morning, Smith and Labuschagne appeared to be in fantastic form.

Smith was caught in a well-planned Pakistani trap when three fielders were positioned at the short extra cover bowled by medium bowler Mir Hamza.

The following delivery, Smith dutifully made his way down the wicket to attempt an aerial drive, but Babar Azam caught him above his head.

Thirty minutes before lunch, Australia’s top batsman, who had hit 38 off 86 balls, seemed stunned as he scowled at an area on the pitch before trudging despondently off the field.

Labuschagne followed him after six balls, and offspinner Agha Salman bowled him for sixty.

Playing forward, Labuschagne was hit by a ball that turned quickly out of the rough and speared through the space between the bat and the pad to topple his middle stump.

Australia won the second Test in Melbourne over Christmas by a close margin of 79 runs, sealing the series.

