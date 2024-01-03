NFL slams Panthers owner with hefty fine for fan beverage toss

Panthers owner Tepper was fined $300k.

He apologized, citing passion and frustration.

The incident adds to the team’s woes.

When the Carolina Panthers owner, David Tepper, threw a drink at the Jacksonville Jaguars’ fans during a game, the NFL fined him a whopping $300,000.

After the Panthers suffered a crushing 26-0 loss that sent them to a miserable 2-14 season, the league denounced his behavior as “unacceptable conduct.”.

Tepper acknowledged his unfortunate actions during the game and apologized on Tuesday. He apologized for his actions, saying, “I am deeply passionate about this team and regret my behavior on Sunday.” Admitting his error, Tepper emphasized his respect for the NFL’s code of conduct and readiness to accept the imposed penalties. He acknowledged that he should have let NFL stadium security handle any emergent difficulties.

The event happened immediately after Bryce Young, the quarterback for Carolina, was intercepted in the closing seconds of the game, ending their chances of winning and earning the poorest record in the league for the current campaign. Normally, the Panthers would have received the first overall pick in the next NFL Draft if this had happened. But Carolina had given away this pick the year before in order to get Young, the number one pick.

Even though Tepper paid more than $2 billion to acquire the Panthers in 2018, the team has had a difficult six years, going through six straight losing seasons and finishing with a dismal 31-67 record while under his control.

The Panthers‘ recent loss was also their first shutout in 342 games since 2002, which emphasizes how bad their performance has gotten. Notably, 66-year-old billionaire hedge fund owner David Tepper also owns Charlotte FC in Major League Soccer, extending his passion for sports outside American football.

Tepper’s conduct during the Jaguars game raised questions and led to NFL disciplinary action, which further complicated an already difficult season for the underperforming Panthers. As they deal with the fallout from this incident among supporters and within the league, the team and its owner are now under further pressure.

