Zaka Ashraf with Glenn McGrath at the honouring event hosted by Australian PM Anthony Albanese – Twitter/PCB

Zaka Ashraf offers Glenn McGrath to collaborate with Pakistan cricket.

McGrath requested time to consider due to existing commitments.

The PM praised Pakistan’s performance and sportsmanship.

Advertisement

The great Australian bowler Glenn McGrath has received an offer to collaborate with Pakistan from Zaka Ashraf, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Zaka and McGrath got together during an event honoring the teams from Pakistan and Australia, as well as their respective managements, that Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hosted at Kirribilli House in Sydney.

The former pacer asked for time to think about Zaka’s offer because of his other commitments, as per local media.

Chairman PCB Management Committee Mr Zaka Ashraf meets former Australia cricketer Glenn McGrath during the PM reception at Prime Minister House, Sydney and discussed matters of mutual interest. pic.twitter.com/belNmjTqG4 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 1, 2024

Advertisement

Notably, representatives from Cricket Australia as well as Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Australia, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, attended the reception.

The prime minister of Australia greeted both sides with great warmth and complimented Pakistan’s performance, especially in the Melbourne Test. He expressed his gratitude to the visiting squad for their excellent behavior during the tour and anticipated a thrilling game in Sydney.

Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese hosted a reception for the Pakistan team and management at Kirribilli House, Sydney. Chairman PCB Management Committee Mr Zaka Ashraf also attended the event. pic.twitter.com/IdIVmtp5r4 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 1, 2024

Advertisement

Shan Masood, the captain of Pakistan, thanked the prime minister of Australia for having the squad visit.

Shan highlighted how both teams played positive cricket throughout the series and how their actions gave them the chance to represent their nations. In addition, he conveyed his optimism for a triumphant finale to the series during his impressive Sydney performance.

Australia and Pakistan will play their third Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday, January 3.

Also Read Zaka Ashraf fumes over arrangments of PSL 9 draft ceremony Zaka Ashraf was furious over poor planning for the 2024 draft. Director...