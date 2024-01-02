Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Zaka Ashraf offers Glenn McGrath to collaborate with Pakistan

Zaka Ashraf offers Glenn McGrath to collaborate with Pakistan

Articles
Advertisement
Zaka Ashraf offers Glenn McGrath to collaborate with Pakistan

Zaka Ashraf with Glenn McGrath at the honouring event hosted by Australian PM Anthony Albanese – Twitter/PCB

Advertisement
  • Zaka Ashraf offers Glenn McGrath to collaborate with Pakistan cricket.
  • McGrath requested time to consider due to existing commitments.
  • The PM praised Pakistan’s performance and sportsmanship.
Advertisement

The great Australian bowler Glenn McGrath has received an offer to collaborate with Pakistan from Zaka Ashraf, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Zaka and McGrath got together during an event honoring the teams from Pakistan and Australia, as well as their respective managements, that Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hosted at Kirribilli House in Sydney.

The former pacer asked for time to think about Zaka’s offer because of his other commitments, as per local media.

Advertisement

Notably, representatives from Cricket Australia as well as Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Australia, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, attended the reception.

The prime minister of Australia greeted both sides with great warmth and complimented Pakistan’s performance, especially in the Melbourne Test. He expressed his gratitude to the visiting squad for their excellent behavior during the tour and anticipated a thrilling game in Sydney.

Advertisement

Shan Masood, the captain of Pakistan, thanked the prime minister of Australia for having the squad visit.

Shan highlighted how both teams played positive cricket throughout the series and how their actions gave them the chance to represent their nations. In addition, he conveyed his optimism for a triumphant finale to the series during his impressive Sydney performance.

Australia and Pakistan will play their third Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday, January 3.

Also Read

Zaka Ashraf fumes over arrangments of PSL 9 draft ceremony
Zaka Ashraf fumes over arrangments of PSL 9 draft ceremony

Zaka Ashraf was furious over poor planning for the 2024 draft. Director...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story