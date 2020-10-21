Adsense 970×250
Younis Khan appointed as the permanent batting coach

Fahad PervezWeb Editor

21st Oct, 2020. 09:20 pm
Younis Khan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has offered former captain Younis Khan the post of batting coach on a permanent basis.

According to details, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wants to appoint former captain Younis Khan as the batting coach of the Pakistan cricket team on a permanent basis and talks are underway in this regard.

PCB sources said that the Pakistan Cricket Board has offered Younis Khan the post of batting coach on a permanent basis and preliminary talks have begun in this regard.

The PCB wants to start Younis Khan’s assignment from the tour of New Zealand, but it will depend on Younis Khan’s own availability and desire.

According to sources, Younis Khan did not give a final response to the PCB’s offer, but talks are underway.

It may be recalled that Younis Khan was appointed by the Pakistan Cricket Board as a coach for the tour of England on an interim basis.

Younis Khan is known as the legendary batsmen of Pakistan Cricket through his services Pakistan Cricket has achieved a lot which they have never thinks about it. Younus Khan has scored 10,000 runs in test cricket also 7,000 ODI runs he is called the backbone of Pakistan Cricket.

