Saturday, October 3, 2026
Watch Live
Saturday, October 3, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
03-OCT-2026
PETROL
+2.10 PKR
Rs. 392.76/ltr
DIESEL
-0.30 PKR
Rs. 399.64/ltr
Headlines
G7 moves to boost fuel supplies after Trump pressure 11 militants killed in separate operations in KP, Balochistan India win toss, choose to bat against Pakistan in Asian Games final Saudi Arabia plans to retake Bab el-Mandeb G7 moves to boost fuel supplies after Trump pressure 11 militants killed in separate operations in KP, Balochistan India win toss, choose to bat against Pakistan in Asian Games final Saudi Arabia plans to retake Bab el-Mandeb

India win toss, choose to bat against Pakistan in Asian Games final

Pakistan make one change as the archrivals battle for the men’s cricket gold medal in Japan.

Web Desk October 03, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Pakistan vs India

NISSHIN, Japan: India won the toss and chose to bat first against Pakistan on Saturday in the Asian Games cricket final at Korogi Sports Park, setting up a high-stakes battle between the archrivals for the gold medal.


Pakistan made one change to their lineup, with all-rounder Saad Masood coming in for fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr. Sahibzada Farhan is leading Pakistan, while Usman Khan will keep wickets.


Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan (c), Maaz Sadaqat, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad, Arafat Minhas, Ahmed Daniyal, Saad Masood, Sufyan Moqim and Abrar Ahmed.


India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi and Jasprit Bumrah.



The two captains did not shake hands before the start of the gold-medal match.


The final marks the first-ever meeting between India and Pakistan in men’s cricket at the Asian Games, adding another chapter to one of cricket’s biggest rivalries.

The teams have played 17 T20 internationals against each other, with India winning 13, Pakistan three and one match ending in a tie.

India have also won the last five T20I meetings between the sides.


Pakistan will be looking to break that run and secure the gold medal, with young players such as Maaz Sadaqat expected to play an important role in the title clash.

The Asian Games final brings together two teams aiming to finish their campaign with the tournament’s top prize in Nisshin, Japan.

Recommended

13-year-old swimmer Yu Zidi seals third Asian Games gold medal

13-year-old swimmer Yu Zidi seals third Asian Games gold medal
Ghulam Mustafa Bashir wins bronze for Pakistan at Asian Games

Ghulam Mustafa Bashir wins bronze for Pakistan at Asian Games
Pakistan PUBG squad claims fifth Asian Games bronze

Pakistan PUBG squad claims fifth Asian Games bronze
20th Asian Games: Pakistan secures two squash medals

20th Asian Games: Pakistan secures two squash medals
Pakistan beats India 3-0 to enter Volleyball semifinals

Pakistan beats India 3-0 to enter Volleyball semifinals
Pakistan chase down Bangladesh to reach Asian Games final

Pakistan chase down Bangladesh to reach Asian Games final
Pakistan to face Bangladesh in Asian Games cricket semifinal

Pakistan to face Bangladesh in Asian Games cricket semifinal
Japan’s Yuki Kurihara, 11, claims Asian Games e-sports gold

Japan’s Yuki Kurihara, 11, claims Asian Games e-sports gold
Pakistan reaches Asian Games squash semifinals after 24 years

Pakistan reaches Asian Games squash semifinals after 24 years
13-year-old Chinese swimmer Yu Zidi sets Asian Games record

13-year-old Chinese swimmer Yu Zidi sets Asian Games record
South Korea beats host Japan to reclaim Asian Games basketball gold

South Korea beats host Japan to reclaim Asian Games basketball gold
Pakistan post 177-4 against Sri Lanka in semifinal

Pakistan post 177-4 against Sri Lanka in semifinal