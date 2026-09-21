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13-year-old Chinese swimmer Yu Zidi sets Asian Games record

Yu finished more than three seconds ahead of compatriot Chang Mohan, while Japan’s Misa Okuzono took the bronze medal.

Web Desk September 21, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

TOKYO: China’s 13-year-old swimmer Yu Zidi won gold in the women’s 200-meter butterfly at the Asian Games, setting a new Games record in the process.

Yu completed the race in 2 minutes, 5.08 seconds at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, breaking the previous Asian Games record of 2:05.57 set by Chinese Olympic champion Zhang Yufei at the 2023 Games.

Yu finished more than three seconds ahead of compatriot Chang Mohan, while Japan’s Misa Okuzono took the bronze medal.

Yu, who will turn 14 next month, became the youngest medalist in world championship history last year at the age of 12. She was part of China’s bronze medal-winning relay team at the world championships in Singapore.

Despite winning her first individual Asian Games gold medal, Yu described her performance as average and said she hoped to swim faster.

She will compete in two more individual events at the Games.

Born in Baoding, China, on Oct. 16, 2012, Zidi was introduced to swimming at age 6 after her father took her to a water park. A swimming coach noticed her talent and encouraged her to pursue the sport.

At the 2026 Asian Games, Zidi won the 200-meter individual medley in a time that restored her Asian record. Compatriot Yu Yiting, the defending champion, finished second in 2:07.99, while Japan’s Narita Mio took bronze in 2:10.40.

Zidi now holds the Asian Games record and Asian record in the event and has the second-fastest time in history, just 0.40 seconds behind Canadian Summer McIntosh’s world record of 2:05.70. McIntosh, another young swimming star, is one of Zidi’s idols.

Zidi also won gold in the 200-meter butterfly a day earlier, clocking 2:05.08 to break the Asian Games record of 2:05.57 set by compatriot Zhang Yufei at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games.

“I’m very excited and very happy,” Zidi said. “It’s an achievement that shows the hard work of our team.”

She said she was happier with her second gold medal and praised Yiting as a strong rival who motivates her to improve.

Despite her success, Zidi said there was room for improvement in her technique, including her head position, reach and leg movements.

Zidi could add another individual gold medal Wednesday in the 400-meter individual medley. She is not listed in China’s lineup for the women’s 4x200-meter freestyle relay scheduled for Thursday.

Zidi first attracted international attention at the 2025 World Swimming Championships in Singapore, where she won a bronze medal as part of China’s 4x200-meter freestyle relay team at age 12.

She later won two gold medals and a silver at the Chinese National Swimming Championships and set an Asian record in the 200-meter individual medley.

World Aquatics generally requires swimmers to be at least 14 years old, but Zidi was permitted to compete after meeting the organization’s “A” qualifying standards at the Chinese national championships.

Hong Kong Olympic swimming medalist Siobhan Haughey said Zidi’s emergence reflected a broader trend of young swimmers competing at a high level.

“When Summer first started, she was also very young and swimming fast,” Haughey said. “Hopefully, swimming well that young, you can also translate to as you get older and well into your 20s and beyond.”

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