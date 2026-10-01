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Pakistan chase down Bangladesh to reach Asian Games final

Muqeem’s three wickets and Samad-Nawaz’s 69-run stand power Pakistan past Bangladesh in a rain-shortened semifinal.

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Asian Games

NISSHIN, Japan: A blistering 69-run stand off 32 balls lifted Pakistan past Bangladesh by six wickets Thursday, sending the Green Shirts into the Asian Games men’s cricket final at Korogi Sports Club.


Pakistan, chasing a revised 112-run target in a match reduced to 13 overs per side because of a wet outfield, reached the winning total with three balls to spare.

Abdul Samad provided the late fireworks with an unbeaten 30 off 15 balls, hitting five fours and a six, while Hasan Nawaz remained not out on 27 from 22 deliveries.


The chase looked uncertain early as Pakistan lost captain Sahibzada Farhan for one in the opening over before Maaz Sadaqat fell for 15 off seven balls.


Saim Ayub briefly shifted the momentum with an aggressive 21 off 12 balls, including two sixes and a four, but Mustafizur Rahman dismissed him in the fourth over.

Usman Khan then fell for 7 in the seventh over, leaving Pakistan at 53-4 and Bangladesh within sight of a potential comeback.


Samad and Nawaz had other plans, however, launching a counterattack that produced a match-winning 69-run partnership and took Pakistan across the finish line.

Earlier, Bangladesh posted 111-7 after Pakistan captain Farhan won the toss and elected to field.



Towhid Hridoy top-scored for Bangladesh with a rapid 42 off 25 balls, striking four sixes and two fours. Saif Hassan added 19 from 17 deliveries, while Mosaddek Hossain made 11.


Sufiyan Muqeem was Pakistan’s leading bowler, taking three wickets for 26 runs in three overs. Arafat Minhas claimed two wickets and Saim Ayub took one.

Bangladesh initially struggled at 21-3 before Hridoy and Saif steadied the innings with a 24-run partnership. Hridoy later added 53 runs with Mosaddek to give Bangladesh a competitive total.


Pakistan’s victory secured its place in the Asian Games men’s cricket final, where it will face the winner of the second semifinal.


Squads:

Pakistan:

Sahibzada Farhan (c), Maaz Sadaqat, Usman Khan (wk), Saim Ayub, Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad, Arafat Minhas, Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Abrar Ahmed, Sufyan Moqim


Bangladesh:

Tanzid Hasan, Saif Hassan, Litton Das (capt & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

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